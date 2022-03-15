A 15-year-old boy charged with terrorism offences has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court - Credit: PA

A 15-year-old boy charged with terrorism offences is alleged to have published Islamic State material into a social media chatroom.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a residential address in St Albans on March 7.

He was charged with two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, which outlaws the dissemination of terrorist publications, on Sunday, March 13.

The teenager appeared in front of Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday March 14).

According to PA news agency, the boy is alleged to have posted an Islamic State propaganda video into a Discord chat on two occasions in February.

The teenager allegedly posted Islamic State material into a Discord chat (File picture) - Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

The video contained instructions on how to make a triacetone triperoxide (TATP) explosive, which is also known as the "Mother of Satan".

It also contained instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

The boy was not asked to enter any pleas.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded him into secure accommodation.

He is next due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday March 21.