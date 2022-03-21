A 15-year-old boy has denied five terrorism charges following his earlier arrest in St Albans - Credit: File photo

A teenager who allegedly posted terrorist videos onto social media has denied the charges.

The 15-year-old schoolboy denied a charge of possessing a video that contained instructions to make a triacetone triperoxide (TATP) "Mother of Satan" explosive.

He is alleged to have posted the video - entitled "Must fight them or move ahead" - onto a Discord private chat twice on March 7, 2022.

The boy, who was arrested at an address in St Albans, has also denied two counts of possessing documents entitled "Cooking recipes" and "Explosive 111" between March 1 and March 8.

In total, he made not guilty pleas to five charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday, March 21).

The Metropolitan Police in London led the investigation.

The videos were allegedly linked to the Islamic State terror group, according to statements made at the court on March 15.

District judge Michael Snow said that he would "retain jurisdiction in this case".

The case is due to be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court, and the boy has been remanded into secure accommodation until his next appearance on April 13.