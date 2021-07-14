News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Jack Smith

Published: 11:59 AM July 14, 2021   
This teenager has been scamming shoppers in St Albans city centre.

This teenager has been scamming shoppers in St Albans city centre. - Credit: Archant

This is the face of the young scammer conning St Albans shoppers out of their cash.

The boy - who has a thick Irish accent - has been working the city centre since before the pandemic, claiming he is raising money for an unidentified youth boxing club. He has no ID and cannot say what club he represents when challenged.

St Albans BID are aware of his activities, with BID Rangers moving him on whenever they see him, and the police have promised action to stop him.

Inspector Andy Wiseman from St Albans said: “My team is aware of a teenager who says he is raising money for a boxing cub but we suspect he is scamming people.

"We will disrupt his activities and will take positive action. I’d encourage residents to not part with any cash if they are approached in the city centre – you can always donate to worthwhile causes online, but make sure they are legitimate sites.”

The St Albans city centre scammer wore a mask during lockdown.

The St Albans city centre scammer wore a mask during lockdown. - Credit: Archant


