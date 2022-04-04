News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Banned BMW driver caught ‘asking for fuel money’ on M1

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:26 PM April 4, 2022
Police witnessed the BMW driver flag down another motorist to ask for fuel money. 

Police witnessed the BMW driver flag down another motorist to ask for fuel money. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An uninsured and disqualified BMW driver was caught flagging down a motorist on the M1 in Hertfordshire to ask for fuel money.  

The banned Beemer driver was spotted near Harpenden by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit.  

They asked a woman for 'fuel money' at junction 10 of the M1 near Luton Airport.  

Officers found that the suspect was disqualified and was driving without insurance.  

A police spokesperson said: "The [BMW] vehicle is being seized and the driver has been prosecuted. 

“They were seen to flag down a car and ask her for fuel money.  

“How rude you may think. Driver found to be disqualified so the vehicle is being seized and the driver prosecuted for that offence and more. 

“This was at junction 10 of the M1 near Luton. 

“The two potential offences identified were driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.” 

