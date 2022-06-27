Bank cards stolen from elderly woman

Police have released an image of a man that they believe could be able to assist with their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

An elderly woman in Hemel Hempstead has become the target of bank card thieves.

The victim was using her cards at a machine at Tesco, Jarman Park, at around 12 noon on Thursday June 16 when they were stolen from her.

Herts police have released an image of a suspect they would like to identify.

A spokesperson said: "If you recognise him, or have any information about this incident, please contact PC Tom Winter via email at tom.winter@herts.police.uk ."

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48368/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.