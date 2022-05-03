The Audi R8 was stopped on Park Street, St Albans on Monday (May 2). - Credit: @roadpoliceBCH

A stunned supercar driver was forced to peel off his illegal window tints after being reported for a string of motoring offences in St Albans.

The driver of the flashy white Audi R8 was stopped at the BP garage on Park Street, just off the A414 North Orbital Road, on Monday (May 2).

Police say it was a “lovely car” but was “a tad illegal for road use”.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “This R8 attracted our attention, no front plate, illegal rear plate, side tints at 18 per cent and windscreen at 30 per cent light transmission.

“The minimum limits are 70 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.

“Driver reported for offences and tints removed at scene.

“It's a lovely car, just a tad illegal for road use.

“Undeclared modifications can render some policies invalid if not declared to the insurer, be they legal or otherwise.

“If the modifications are discovered after a crash, then this could affect cover and subsequent recompense. Always best to check.”