News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Audi R8 supercar driver forced to peel off tints in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:31 AM May 3, 2022
The Audi R8 was stopped on Park Street, St Albans on Monday (May 2).

The Audi R8 was stopped on Park Street, St Albans on Monday (May 2). - Credit: @roadpoliceBCH

A stunned supercar driver was forced to peel off his illegal window tints after being reported for a string of motoring offences in St Albans.  

The driver of the flashy white Audi R8 was stopped at the BP garage on Park Street, just off the A414 North Orbital Road, on Monday (May 2).  

Police say it was a “lovely car” but was “a tad illegal for road use”.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “This R8 attracted our attention, no front plate, illegal rear plate, side tints at 18 per cent and windscreen at 30 per cent light transmission. 

“The minimum limits are 70 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.  

“Driver reported for offences and tints removed at scene.  

“It's a lovely car, just a tad illegal for road use. 

Most Read

  1. 1 M1 closed with queues in Hertfordshire after serious multi-vehicle crash
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 Man in his 20s stabbed in shopping area in Hemel Hempstead
  1. 4 Watch the moment brazen bike thief cuts lock in St Albans
  2. 5 St Albans Sustainability Festival returns for 2022
  3. 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  4. 7 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  5. 8 Tough talking and decisions to make for St Albans City after missing play-offs
  6. 9 Person dies after being hit by train near Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Play-off hopes end for St Albans City with defeat at Oxford

“Undeclared modifications can render some policies invalid if not declared to the insurer, be they legal or otherwise.  

“If the modifications are discovered after a crash, then this could affect cover and subsequent recompense. Always best to check.”  

Hertfordshire Constabularly
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Koi carp worth £8,000 has been stolen in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Koi carp amongst fish worth £8k stolen from pond in Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A woman's phone was reportedly stolen in St Albans.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Thief ‘brushed against woman to steal phone’ in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Most trains to St Albans Abbey and London Euston are suspended over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Herts Live News

No St Albans Abbey, Watford Junction or Hemel trains this May Bank Holiday

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Around £800 was stolen from a man in his 70s on St Peter's Street, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Three arrests after around £800 stolen from victim in his 70s

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon