The attempted theft took place outside Barclays on St Peters Street in St Albans. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested following an “attempted theft” outside Barclays bank in St Albans.

Eagle-eyed police officers spotted a 35-year-old and a 41-year-old approaching a man aged in his 70s on St Peters Street on Wednesday (March 23).

The two men, both from outside Hertfordshire, were arrested.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Two men were arrested in the city centre for an attempted theft / conspiracy to commit theft.

“Your safer neighbourhood officers and intervention officers spotted two men approaching an elderly man outside Barclays bank in St Peters Street.

"The men were apprehended by officers following a short foot chase and taken into police custody.

“We arrested a 35-year-old man from Romford and a 41-year-old man from Birmingham.

“The victim was aged in his 70s.”

One resident commended the officers on Twitter after they spotted the city centre ordeal.

They Tweeted: “Great work St Albans Police and all the teams involved in stopping these men today.”