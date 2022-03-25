Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash
- Credit: Supplied
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a St Albans city centre crash.
The man, from Watford, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, and possession with intent to supply drugs (class A and B).
He was also arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to resist arrest.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said that a moped rider fled the scene of a crash at around 9.50am today (Friday, March 25).
They added that officers detained the 25-year-old from Watford following the collision.
A spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following a collision in St Albans.
"The incident occurred in Chequer Street at around 9.50am and involved a moped, two vehicles and a pedestrian."
A pedestrian involved in the collision was taken to hospital to have her injuries assessed.
An eyewitness to the collision said that the pedestrian - a woman - was seriously injured, but police have since confirmed that her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Roads in the Chequer Street area were closed following the crash, but the closures were lifted by 11.10am.
East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene.
An ambulance service spokesperson said: "An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Chequer Street in St Albans just after 10.15am.
"An adult woman was transported to Watford General Hospital for treatment."