News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:32 PM March 25, 2022
A moped rider fled the scene of a crash in St Albans city centre today (Friday, March 25)

A moped rider fled the scene of a crash on Chequer Street, St Albans today (Friday, March 25) - Credit: Supplied

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a St Albans city centre crash.

The man, from Watford, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, and possession with intent to supply drugs (class A and B).

He was also arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to resist arrest.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said that a moped rider fled the scene of a crash at around 9.50am today (Friday, March 25).

They added that officers detained the 25-year-old from Watford following the collision.

A woman was injured in the Chequer Street crash but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

A woman was injured in the Chequer Street crash but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following a collision in St Albans.

"The incident occurred in Chequer Street at around 9.50am and involved a moped, two vehicles and a pedestrian."

A pedestrian involved in the collision was taken to hospital to have her injuries assessed.

An eyewitness to the collision said that the pedestrian - a woman - was seriously injured, but police have since confirmed that her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Roads in the Chequer Street area were closed following the crash, but the closures were lifted by 11.10am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut
  2. 2 Plastic-free shop shuts after pandemic struggle
  3. 3 Police find 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in vehicle near St Albans
  1. 4 Crash and heavy rush hour traffic in St Albans
  2. 5 Woman ‘seriously injured’ in Chequer Street crash in St Albans
  3. 6 Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut
  4. 7 Beloved community London Colney pub under threat
  5. 8 Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash
  6. 9 Hospital admits negligence in death of St Albans father
  7. 10 Prisoner ran drug network from HMP The Mount cell in Hemel Hempstead

East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Chequer Street in St Albans just after 10.15am.

"An adult woman was transported to Watford General Hospital for treatment."

Hertfordshire Constabularly
East of England Ambulance Service
Watford General Hospital
St Albans News
Watford News

Don't Miss

Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. 

Herts Live News

Trains cancelled and disruption at St Albans

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Households in the Charmouth Road and Charmouth Court area are up in arms over plans to impose a Controlled Parking Zone

Neighbours unhappy with parking restriction scheme

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A crop of cannabis worth at least £1.3 million at a former snooker club in Hemel Hempstead

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Hertfordshire's biggest ever weed factory found in Hemel Hempstead

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
School coach in horse field.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

St Albans school bus crashes into horse field

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon