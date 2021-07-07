Published: 3:55 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM July 7, 2021

The police helicopter was called in to investigate reports of a road rage incident involving a machete. - Credit: Herts Police

Armed police were called to investigate reports of a man wielding a machete smashing a car window earlier today.

Police were called to the North Orbital Road in St Albans at around 11.05am following reports of an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles.

One of the drivers is alleged to have smashed the rear window of the victim’s car with a weapon, reported to be a machete, before running off.

Officers are currently conducting a search of the area, with assistance from the police helicopter.

No one is reported to have been injured.