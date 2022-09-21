News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Armed police seen at London Colney roundabout

Laura Bill

Published: 6:42 PM September 21, 2022
Armed police at the London Colney roundabout.

Armed police at the London Colney roundabout. - Credit: Submitted

Armed police officers swarmed onto the A414 London Colney roundabout this afternoon. 

Several police cars were parked up on the bypass and officers in black uniforms could be seen pointing large guns and moving traffic cones around.

An eyewitness who wishes to remain anonymous said: "I have no idea what is going on but my Uber driver was told to divert our journey by police. 

"It was quite scary, seeing police with long black guns in one hand and traffic cones in the other. There were lots of police cars as well as an unmarked silver car and the bypass was shut off.

"The road going down to the M25 was blocked off at the roundabout."

The Herts Advertiser has contacted Herts police for details of the incident but has not yet had a response. 


