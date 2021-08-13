Women assaulted by trio near pub in St Albans

Published: 3:25 PM August 13, 2021

Two women were brutally attacked by a group of assailants near The Horn pub in St Albans.

The victims were walking along Victoria Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday when a man began shouting insults at them.

They carried on walking towards the train station but then one of the pair was pushed to the floor and assaulted by two women.

When her friend tried to intervene, she was punched by a man.

The man and the other two females then made off on foot and one of the victims then noticed that her black iPhone 12 was missing, believed stolen.

Assistant investigator Jayne Davidson said: “We are doing everything we can to trace the offenders and I am appealing for the public’s help.

“The man is described as mixed-race, aged around 18 to 20 years old and around 5ft 11in tall. He had black, short curly hair and was wearing a black jumper, jeans and trainers.

“One of the female suspects is described as white, aged around 18 to 20 years old, around 5ft 6in tall and with medium-length dark hair.

“The other female suspect is described as white, aged around 18 to 20 years old and around 5ft 6in tall, with medium-length blonde hair.

“If you saw what happened, or have information about the incident, please don’t hesitate to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at jayne.davidson@herts.police.uk quoting crime references 41/60774/21 and 41/60777/21.”