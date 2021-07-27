Teenager strangled in attack in St Albans park

Published: 4:56 PM July 27, 2021

CCTV is to be installed in Verulamium Park after several gang attacks have taken place there. - Credit: SADC

Another teenager has been attacked in Verulamium Park, St Albans.

The incident, which took place at around 6pm on Wednesday July 21, saw a young boy pulled to the ground and strangled, leaving him with bruising and scratch marks on his chest.

The boy's mother said the person who attacked him was white, around 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair, wearing a Nike grey, white and black t-shirt, grey shorts and white air force trainers.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6.35pm on Wednesday (21 July) to report an assault in St Albans.

"It was reported that around 6pm one boy was assaulted by another boy in Verulamium Park. The victim suffered bruising to his neck after being grabbed.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 41/55989/21."