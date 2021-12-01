Hit and run on deadly Redbourn Road

A notorious accident blackspot was the scene of a hit and run that left a cyclist with a broken wrist.

The rider was a cyclist was involved in a collision with a blue vehicle on the Redbourn Road roundabout, at the junction with the A5183 and the B487 (Redbourn Bypass) at around 3pm on November 22.

The blue vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

PC Tom Beddoe, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or the events leading up to it or straight after, to please get in touch.

“The roads would have been fairly busy at this hour with people on the school run, so we believe that several people may have witnessed the incident.

“We are particularly keen to trace the driver of a silver Mercedes who stopped at the scene to assist the injured cyclist. If this was you, please get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Beddoe directly via email at tom.beddoe@herts.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime ISR 260 of 23/11.

Redbourn Road has been the scene of numerous serious accidents and fatalities. Most recently, Gillian Williams, and motorist Tony Southwood died after being involved in a collision on October 9 2019.

A fatal accident also occurred on December 15 2016 with a man in his 40s declared dead at the junction with Verulam Road and Hempstead Road. Another person died - and three were seriously injured - in a collision on Redbourn Road on May 12 2018.

Statistics show that a total of 18 people have died on the road since 1980.



