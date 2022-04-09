A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A following alleged incidents at The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Google Maps

Two young boys, aged 14 and 16, were reportedly robbed by a ‘blade-wielding’ teenager near a shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Police say the incidents are thought to have happened at The Marlowes Shopping Centre between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday (April 5).

At around 2.15pm, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly threatened into handing over his mobile phone, in a loading bay behind Waterstones.

Then, at around 3.30pm, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly threatened into handing over his wallet.

No one was hurt during the incidents, which are currently being treated as linked.

A 15-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

PC Daniel Noyes, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and an arrest has been made.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we’d be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incidents take place, or anyone who witnessed a male acting suspiciously.

“If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email: daniel.noyes@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number given above.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org