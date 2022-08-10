News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Woman in her 70s victim of St Albans 'distraction theft'

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:06 PM August 10, 2022
A woman contacted police after the money she withdrew from a NatWest bank had disappeared

A woman contacted police after the money she withdrew from a NatWest bank had disappeared - Credit: Archant

Cash is thought to have been stolen from a woman in her 70s following a "distraction theft" in St Albans.

The incident allegedly took place between 10.45am and 11.00am on Monday, July 18.

The woman had recently withdrawn cash at NatWest bank on St Peter's Street, before walking through Civic Close.

As she passed Ladbrokes and the Waterend Barn pub, she was distracted by a man who appeared to drop his coins.

A woman in a leopard pattern dress.

Police have released CCTV images of people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A number of people stopped and gave the coins back to him.

When the victim arrived at her home, she realised that the cash she had withdrawn was no longer in her bag.

A woman in a white dress and sunglasses.

Police have released CCTV images of people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released CCTV images of people who officers believe might be able to help with their enquiries.

PC Toby George said: “We believe that the coins were dropped to distract the victim and we are doing everything we can to trace the offender(s).

A man in a blue cap and a black t-shirt.

Police have released CCTV images of people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A woman in a blue throw, with sun glasses.

Police have released CCTV images of people who they believe may be able to help their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

“Those pictured are believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence and they could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise them or have information yourself, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at toby.george@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/58047/22.

“I would also like to remind residents of the steps they can take to protect themselves from thieves.

"Always use a handbag which can be properly closed, preferably zipped, so it’s more difficult for someone to reach in and never leave it unattended.

"It can be a good idea to use a bag that can be worn diagonally across your chest. If not, carry it in front of you."

Information can also be reported to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), and anonymous information can be submitted to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

