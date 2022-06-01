News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man allegedly sexually assaulted woman in village Co-op shop

Will Durrant

Published: 12:08 PM June 1, 2022
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault, thought to have taken place at Co-op in Redbourn

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault, thought to have taken place at Co-op in Redbourn - Credit: Roger Byatt/Google Earth

A man is thought to have assaulted a woman at a village Co-op shop.

The man reportedly entered the store on Redbourn High Street at around 9pm on Thursday, May 19.

He allegedly kissed a woman without her permission.

Hertfordshire Police are investigating the report of sexual assault, and officers have released a CCTV image of someone who they believe might know about the alleged incident.

Police in Hertfordshire believe this man may know about an alleged sexual assault in Redbourn

Police in Hertfordshire believe this man may know about an alleged sexual assault in Redbourn - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Detective Constable Laura Bovington, who is investigating, said: "It is believed that the man pictured was in the area at the time and may be able to help us progress our investigation.

"If you recognise him, please get in touch."

She urged anybody with information to contact officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting 41/40414/22.

Alternatively, 100 percent anonymous reports can be submitted to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Redbourn News

