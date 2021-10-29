Laptop stolen from St Albans pub

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a laptop was stolen from a pub in St Albans - Credit: Herts police

A laptop bag containing a laptop and purse was stolen from a St Albans pub, and police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The bag was stolen from underneath a table at the Alban Well pub in St Peter's Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 21.

PC Lee Hammond said: “We would like to identify the man pictured as we believe he was in the pub at the time of the theft and may have information that can help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him or have any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch. You can email me directly at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/82075/21.