News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Laptop stolen from St Albans pub

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:59 PM October 29, 2021
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a laptop was stolen from a pub in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a laptop was stolen from a pub in St Albans - Credit: Herts police

A laptop bag containing a laptop and purse was stolen from a St Albans pub, and police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The bag was stolen from underneath a table at the Alban Well pub in St Peter's Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 21.

PC Lee Hammond said: “We would like to identify the man pictured as we believe he was in the pub at the time of the theft and may have information that can help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him or have any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch. You can email me directly at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/82075/21.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Market Place, St Albans

St Albans named among UK's coldest cities

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Two girls said they were followed down Holywell Hill by men in a red Range Rover.

Girls 'followed' by men in red Range Rover at 2am in city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
View over the north of St Peter's Street, as taken by drone pilot Robin Hamman.

Quiz

11 questions to decide how St Albans you are!

Laura Bill

Logo Icon
Landlords Mev Madoorapen and Simon Niemiec will be leaving community pub The White Horse in London Colney

White Horse landlords ride off into sunset after 10 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon