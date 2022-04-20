A man in his 50s has died after a crash on Good Friday on Redbourn Road. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s has died after a crash on the A5183 Redbourn Road in St Albans.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira and black Vauxhall Astra were involved in the crash on Friday (April 15) at around 2.30pm.

The driver of the Zafira died at the scene while three passengers in his vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Astra suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and a passenger was uninjured.

An air ambulance attended the scene on Good Friday.

An air ambulance attended the crash which killed one and left others seriously injured. - Credit: Rob Holding

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage from anyone who may have been in the area.

Detective Constable Dale Morris, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who died in this incident and we are working to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“As part of our enquiries, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage of it.

"You can email me at dale.morris@herts.police.uk.”

Information can also be reported online, by using online web chat, or by calling the non emergency number 101 quoting Op Gamay.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.