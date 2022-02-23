The crash happened on the A414 North Orbital Road, near the Park Street roundabout, in Hertfordshire. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being knocked off his bike by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene on the A414 North Orbital Road.

Police said the man was riding along the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway, between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead, when he was knocked off his bicycle just after the Park Street roundabout.

The incident happened sometime between 6.20am and 6.40am, on Tuesday February 8.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was released a week later and continues to recover at home.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the collision on the A414, near the Park Street roundabout.

PC Amy Nugent, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the vehicle involved in the collision.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we’d ask you to please review any footage and contact us if you believe you may have captured something of note.

“If you have any other information at all, we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email: amy.nugent@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 74 of February 8, 2022.