Vehicle flees scene of A414 crash that left cyclist hospitalised
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being knocked off his bike by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene on the A414 North Orbital Road.
Police said the man was riding along the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway, between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead, when he was knocked off his bicycle just after the Park Street roundabout.
The incident happened sometime between 6.20am and 6.40am, on Tuesday February 8.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He was released a week later and continues to recover at home.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the collision on the A414, near the Park Street roundabout.
PC Amy Nugent, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the vehicle involved in the collision.
Most Read
- 1 Live updates as Westminster Lodge is evacuated due to ‘chemical leak’
- 2 Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans
- 3 Man killed after being struck by lorry on M1 in Hertfordshire
- 4 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
- 5 Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search
- 6 7 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 7 Westminster Lodge reopens following chemical leak in St Albans
- 8 Area Guide: The historic market town of Hitchin
- 9 Police search for 11-year-old's missing birthday present in St Albans
- 10 Large fire breaks out at outbuilding on Harpenden Road in St Albans
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we’d ask you to please review any footage and contact us if you believe you may have captured something of note.
“If you have any other information at all, we’d like to hear from you.”
Anyone with information is asked to please email: amy.nugent@herts.police.uk
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 74 of February 8, 2022.