Police find 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in vehicle near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:44 PM March 24, 2022
Bottles of stolen fuel in the back of a van.

3,000 litres of stolen fuel has been found in St Albans. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police were left stunned after finding more than 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in the back of a vehicle stopped near St Albans at 5am this morning.  

The vehicle was stopped in Chiswell Green earlier today (March 24) and was found on cloned number plates before it was seized.  

Police say the fuel theft is believed to have taken place in Nottinghamshire, prior to it being driven South to the Hertfordshire city. 

Bottles of fuel in a line.

One individual has been taken into custody and the vehicle, along with its contents, has been seized by the police. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit Tweeted a shocking photo of the ill-gotten gains.  

They said: “Information received led to the stop of this vehicle found to be on cloned plates and contain over 3,000 litres of stolen fuel. 

"Vehicle seized for investigation and one in custody." 

The news comes after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, gave his Spring Statement where he discussed the rising fuel prices and cost of living.  

He announced at the House of Commons that fuel duty will be cut by 5p per litre until March 2023.  

He said: “I want to help people now. So I’m announcing three immediate measures.   

“First, I’m going to help motorists. Today I can announce for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.   

Bottles of fuel in a line.

The original theft is believed to have taken place in Nottinghamshire. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

“Not by one, not even by two, but by five pence per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.  

“And while some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months.” 

Hertfordshire Constabularly
St Albans News

