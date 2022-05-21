News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Goods worth more than £260 in total stolen from St Albans Co-op store

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:30 PM May 21, 2022
Cell Barnes Co-op, where Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are investigating the theft of goods worth more then £260 total

Goods worth more than £260 in total have disappeared from a Co-op shop in St Albans.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police are investigating the theft of goods worth more than £150 from Co-op on Cell Barnes Lane on Saturday, March 26.

They are also investigating an incident on Saturday, April 30, when goods worth more than £110 were taken from the same store.

Officers have released CCTV footage of a white man wearing hi-vis clothing, who they think might know about the stolen items.

Police in Hertfordshire would like to speak with this man in connection with the theft of goods from a St Albans Co-op

Police in Hertfordshire would like to speak with this man in connection with the theft of goods from a St Albans Co-op

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as it is believed he may have information to assist the investigation. 

"If you recognise him, please get in touch."

Anybody with information can file a report to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or phone the non-emergency line on 101, quoting 41/34022/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by using the untraceable form online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

