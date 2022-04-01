Seventeen people have been arrested “so far” during an oil protest in Hertfordshire.

The entrance to Buncefield Oil Depot in Green Lane, Hemel Hempstead, has been blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters since 4am this morning (April 1).

Similar protests are also taking place in ten other oil depots across the country; ExxonMobil UK have temporarily stopped operations at four terminals.

Hertfordshire Police superintendent Sue Jameson said: “Officers were on the scene within minutes and were faced with a challenging situation.

“Protestors had blocked the site entrance by using disruptive tactics, such as locking themselves to a large structure and to a fuel tanker.

“So far, we have arrested 17 people and expect to arrest a further 10 once they have been safely removed.

“Policing protests is complex, in part due to the operating environment, the number of people involved and the need for us to deploy specialist resources and equipment in order to resolve and manage the situation.

“The ability to protest peacefully in a democracy is important, but when it is causing wider disruption for both businesses and the public, putting people in danger and breaking laws, we will take necessary action.”