News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

17 arrests ‘so far’ after Just Stop Oil protest in Hemel Hempstead

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:05 PM April 1, 2022
Protesters blocked Buncefield Oil Depot in Green Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

Protesters blocked Buncefield Oil Depot in Green Lane, Hemel Hempstead. - Credit: Channel 84

Seventeen people have been arrested “so far” during an oil protest in Hertfordshire.  

The entrance to Buncefield Oil Depot in Green Lane, Hemel Hempstead, has been blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters since 4am this morning (April 1).  

Similar protests are also taking place in ten other oil depots across the country; ExxonMobil UK have temporarily stopped operations at four terminals. 

Hertfordshire Police superintendent Sue Jameson said: “Officers were on the scene within minutes and were faced with a challenging situation. 

“Protestors had blocked the site entrance by using disruptive tactics, such as locking themselves to a large structure and to a fuel tanker. 

“So far, we have arrested 17 people and expect to arrest a further 10 once they have been safely removed.  

“Policing protests is complex, in part due to the operating environment, the number of people involved and the need for us to deploy specialist resources and equipment in order to resolve and manage the situation. 

“The ability to protest peacefully in a democracy is important, but when it is causing wider disruption for both businesses and the public, putting people in danger and breaking laws, we will take necessary action.” 

Herts Live News
Hemel Hempstead News

Don't Miss

A moped rider fled the scene of a crash in St Albans city centre today (Friday, March 25)

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks new landlord Martin Robinson and head chef Ian Baulsh

Herts Live News

England's oldest pub to reopen after being saved by former staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Hertfordshire Weather

Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon