More than 100 dead lambs have been dumped on a farm near St Albans.

It is thought there were 101 animals dumped in a pile on Hill Farm, between Radlett and Colney Street.

The lambs were found packaged in bags between 3pm on Thursday, April 7 and 3.45pm on Friday, April 8.

PC Richard Donbavand, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This is being treated as fly-tipping until we know more about how and why the lambs came to be there.

"We believe a truck ranging from a flat-bed to a box van in size may have been used to carry the lambs so would reiterate the appeal for anyone who may have seen a vehicle like this in the area during the times stated, to contact police.

"We have been liaising with the National Farmers’ Union following this incident and are aware that this may be cause for concern for local farmers."

PC Mike Morris, from the Bushey and Radlett Safer Neighbourhood Team, said that the perpetrators likely used a road called 'Kemprow' - off the B462 between Radlett and Aldenham - to access the farm.

PC Morris said: "This incident has understandably caused some concern in the rural community and we are keen to find out where the lambs came from and who is responsible for this."

Officers said farmers concerned about their land can contact Hertfordshire Police's Rural Operational Support Team by email at rost@herts.police.uk.

Anybody with information can file a report to Hertfordshire Police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 41/27785/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100% anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).