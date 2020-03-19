Advanced search

St Albans Credit Union moves to new offices

PUBLISHED: 17:16 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 19 March 2020

St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and MP Daisy Cooper open the new St Albans Credit Union office.

St Albans Credit Union has a new home.

The mutual bank, which encourages saving and offers fair cost loans to the community, can now be found at 38 Holywell Hill.

The new premises were opened by MP Daisy Cooper with the help of the mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, a longtime volunteer with the credit union, watched by Lesley King, a former secretary and

founder member, and the current chairman Colin Metcalfe.

Among the guests were also several directors, volunteers and supporters from the early days of the credit union, including John Peters, who as mayor of St Albans in 2002 performed the opening of the original office in Hatfield Road.

“You should all be justifiably proud of what you helped to set up 18 years ago,” Colin told them.

Daisy said: “St Albans Credit Union is clearly an amazing resource for anyone who needs an affordable loan – whether that’s to buy an annual commuter season ticket, to do home improvements

or to tide them over during a difficult period.”

