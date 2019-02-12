Crashes causing M1 delays in both directions

The M1. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Emergency services rushed to deal with crashes on both sides of the M1 this afternoon.

The first collision happened at 1.25pm, with Bedfordshire Police called to the crash between junctions ten and 11 on the northbound carriageway.

A car and a truck were involved in the incident, which caused lane closures and traffic jams as far back as St Albans.

Highways England currently estimate driving delays to be around 30 minutes.

Then, at 3pm, officers were called back to junctions ten and 11 to deal with a crash on the southbound carriageway - two vehicles were also involved in this incident.

Two lanes on the motorway are currently closed and Bedfordshire Police say congestion is building behind the scene.