M1 crash closes southbound carriageway near St Albans

The M1 was shut southbound after a crash near to the junction for the M25 - with traffic backing up past St Albans.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred between Junction 6a for the M25 and Junction 6 for St Albans.

Traffic is currently at a standstill, with queues back to Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

A diversion was in place at Junction 7, with traffic heavy on the A414 into St Albans as a result, but all vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder so traffic is beginning to flow again.