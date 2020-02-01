Advanced search

M1 crash closes southbound carriageway near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 01 February 2020

M1 crash: A multi-vehicle collision between J6a for the M25 and Junction 6 for St Albans shut the motorway southbound, with traffic back to Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Highways England

M1 crash: A multi-vehicle collision between J6a for the M25 and Junction 6 for St Albans shut the motorway southbound, with traffic back to Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

The M1 was shut southbound after a crash near to the junction for the M25 - with traffic backing up past St Albans.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred between Junction 6a for the M25 and Junction 6 for St Albans.

Traffic is currently at a standstill, with queues back to Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

A diversion was in place at Junction 7, with traffic heavy on the A414 into St Albans as a result, but all vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder so traffic is beginning to flow again.

