Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn
PUBLISHED: 12:52 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 11 March 2019
Archant
Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn this morning.
Emergency services were called just after 9.05am to a collision on Dunstable Road, near to Junction 9 of the M1 at Redbourn.
A car and a lorry were involved, and neither drivers were injured.
Officers attended the scene and closed the road to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
The road was reopened by 10.20am.