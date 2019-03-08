Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 9.05am to a collision on Dunstable Road, near to Junction 9 of the M1 at Redbourn.

A car and a lorry were involved, and neither drivers were injured.

Officers attended the scene and closed the road to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

The road was reopened by 10.20am.