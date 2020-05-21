Advanced search

A414 between London Colney and Hatfield closed following crash

PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 May 2020

Police have closed the A414 London Colney longabout while they respond to a crash. Picture: Danny Loo.

The A414 between London Colney and Hatfield has been closed following a single-vehicle crash.

The longabout on North Orbital Road has been closed by police, who are currently at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

