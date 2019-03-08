Elderly man taken to hospital after car crash seizure on M1 near St Albans

M1 crash: An elderly man was taken to Watford General Hospital last night after suffering a seizure  having been involved in a crash on the M1 between J6 for St Albans and J5 for Watford/Aylesbury. Ambulance, police and the fire service all attended. Picture: Casey Gutteride Archant

An elderly man was taken to hospital last night after suffering a seizure - having been involved in a crash on the M1 between the junctions for St Albans and Watford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services received a call at 7.31pm yesterday after a collision involving a Mercedes 200 and Renault ZOE on the southbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 6 for St Albans and Junction 5 for Watford/Aylesbury.

You may also want to watch:

One driver, who a police spokesman described as an elderly man, was trapped in his car and having a seizure.

After being freed by the fire service, the man was taken to Watford General Hospital by ambulance for further care. Nobody else was injured.

Intially traffic was held, before one lane was reopened while police, fire and the ambulance service all worked at the scene.

The motorway was fully reopened at about 8.15pm.