Road closed in St Albans after collision

PUBLISHED: 17:22 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 01 October 2020

The North Orbital Road is closed due to a crash on the A414.

There are delays of up to eight minutes on the North Orbital Road following a crash on the A414.

The road is closed westbound between Watling Street to M1 J8 (Hemel Hempstead), with further delays on A414 North Orbital Road and the Park Street Roundabout

The road has been closed since 4.30pm.

