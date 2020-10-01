Road closed in St Albans after collision
PUBLISHED: 17:22 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 01 October 2020
Archant
There are delays of up to eight minutes on the North Orbital Road following a crash on the A414.
The road is closed westbound between Watling Street to M1 J8 (Hemel Hempstead), with further delays on A414 North Orbital Road and the Park Street Roundabout
The road has been closed since 4.30pm.
