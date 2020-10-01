Road closed in St Albans after collision

The North Orbital Road is closed due to a crash on the A414. Archant

There are delays of up to eight minutes on the North Orbital Road following a crash on the A414.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The road is closed westbound between Watling Street to M1 J8 (Hemel Hempstead), with further delays on A414 North Orbital Road and the Park Street Roundabout

The road has been closed since 4.30pm.