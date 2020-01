Pensioner trapped in car following crash in St Albans

Police were called to a crash in Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A man in his 70s was freed from his car after a collision in St Albans yesterday evening.

Police were called at 6.57pm yesterday to a crash on Sandpit Lane involving a silver Honda Jazz and a blue BMW.

Firefighters also attended and freed a man who was trapped inside his car.

He was checked over by the ambulance service, but did not sustain any injuries.