Major St Albans road blocked due to two-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 08:51 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 31 October 2019
A major road in St Albans was blocked last night after a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to Watling Street (A5183) after a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Qashqai at about 7.05pm.
A spokesman for the Herts force said no injuries were reported, but the road was closed between the junctions for the A414 and Vesta Avenue while the scene was cleared.
Police reopened the road at 8.46pm.