Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:21 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 02 December 2019

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

An air ambulance was called to a multi-vehicle collision on a road connecting Welwyn Garden City with St Albans.

Fire engines from St Albans and Hatfield, police, the ambulance service and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the crash in Coopers Green Lane at 3.01pm today.

Three people were freed from their vehicles and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed in both directions between Woodcock Hill and the junction with Sandpit Lane, and drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes this evening.

