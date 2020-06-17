Delays on M1 near Redbourn following crash involving a van
PUBLISHED: 16:11 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 17 June 2020
Archant
There are severe delays on the M1 following a crash between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn.
Police closed both carriageways to allow for the safe landing of an air ambulance following the crash – which involved a van.
You may also want to watch:
The southbound carriageway has since reopened, and police are clearing the scene to ensure the road is safe to use.
However, traffic is delayed between Junction 5 and Junction 9, as well as on the M25/M1 interchanges, following a further collision.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit tweeted: “Drive to the prevailing weather and traffic conditions. These collisions were avoidable.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.