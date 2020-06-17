Advanced search

Delays on M1 near Redbourn following crash involving a van

PUBLISHED: 16:11 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 17 June 2020

There are severe delays on the M1 following a crash between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn.

Police closed both carriageways to allow for the safe landing of an air ambulance following the crash – which involved a van.

The southbound carriageway has since reopened, and police are clearing the scene to ensure the road is safe to use.

However, traffic is delayed between Junction 5 and Junction 9, as well as on the M25/M1 interchanges, following a further collision.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit tweeted: “Drive to the prevailing weather and traffic conditions. These collisions were avoidable.”

