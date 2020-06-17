Delays on M1 near Redbourn following crash involving a van

Delays on M1 following crash between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn Archant

There are severe delays on the M1 following a crash between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Severe delays on the M1 J5-9, and M25/M1 interchanges due to multiple collisions. We are working hard to reopen the roads, but please avoid the area if you can.



Drive to the prevailing weather and traffic conditions. These collisions were avoidable.#DriveToArriveAlive

#410149 pic.twitter.com/ETOFEweUTi — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) June 17, 2020

Police closed both carriageways to allow for the safe landing of an air ambulance following the crash – which involved a van.

You may also want to watch:

The southbound carriageway has since reopened, and police are clearing the scene to ensure the road is safe to use.

However, traffic is delayed between Junction 5 and Junction 9, as well as on the M25/M1 interchanges, following a further collision.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit tweeted: “Drive to the prevailing weather and traffic conditions. These collisions were avoidable.”