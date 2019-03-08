Advanced search

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

PUBLISHED: 08:04 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 19 September 2019

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A serious road accident in Hemel Hempstead is causing delays this morning.

A white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian collided.

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and is seriously injured.

Police are at the scene on St Agenells Lane where the road is currently closed.

Nearby, Link Road is partially closed.

The whole Cupid Green roundabout area has long delays and is best avoided.

Investigations continue.

If you saw the incident please call 101 quoting reference ISR 65 of September 19.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

