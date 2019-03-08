Breaking

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

A serious road accident in Hemel Hempstead is causing delays this morning.

A white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian collided.

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and is seriously injured.

Police are at the scene on St Agenells Lane where the road is currently closed.

Nearby, Link Road is partially closed.

The whole Cupid Green roundabout area has long delays and is best avoided.

Investigations continue.

If you saw the incident please call 101 quoting reference ISR 65 of September 19.