Craft fair in Redbourn this weekend

Redbourn in Bloom's craft fair returns this weekend.

The 15th annual event will be held at Redbourn Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday October 26-27.

The fair will be open 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am-4.30pm on Sunday.

The stalls will include lots of high-quality hand-made crafts - ideal for Christmas presents - including woodcraft, ceramics, cards, stained and fused glass, soft toys, jewellery, wildlife homes and garden accessories.

On Sunday there will be face-painting for the children.

There will also be stalls selling food, books and plants, a raffle and refreshments on sale throughout the weekend.

Admission is £1, accompanied children free. All proceeds will go towards Redbourn in Bloom's planting schemes.

For stall bookings contact Diane Whiskin on 01582 792846.