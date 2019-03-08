Craft fair in Redbourn this weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:19 16 October 2019
Archant
Redbourn in Bloom's craft fair returns this weekend.
The 15th annual event will be held at Redbourn Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday October 26-27.
The fair will be open 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am-4.30pm on Sunday.
You may also want to watch:
The stalls will include lots of high-quality hand-made crafts - ideal for Christmas presents - including woodcraft, ceramics, cards, stained and fused glass, soft toys, jewellery, wildlife homes and garden accessories.
On Sunday there will be face-painting for the children.
There will also be stalls selling food, books and plants, a raffle and refreshments on sale throughout the weekend.
Admission is £1, accompanied children free. All proceeds will go towards Redbourn in Bloom's planting schemes.
For stall bookings contact Diane Whiskin on 01582 792846.