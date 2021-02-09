Charity funded to help combat COVID-19 challenges

Published: 1:10 PM February 9, 2021

A St Albans based charity for people experiencing mental health issues, or living with a learning disability, has received a grant to help fund its ongoing community work.

Trinity Community Project encourages members to participate in social activities run from its day centre, or out in the community. The sessions offer choice and promote people skills, independence and self-confidence. Activities include peer support groups; drama workshops; arts and crafts; cookery; chair yoga and relaxation sessions.

The project has adapted its services and their delivery to meet the latest government guidelines often needing extra staff to meet these requirements. When Covid-19 restrictions have postponed normal day centre activities, Trinity staff and volunteers have provided socially distanced ‘door step chats’ and telephone contact to ensure the group’s members remain connected.

Harpenden Building Society is providing funds to help run these, and wider adapted services, ensuring the new requirements related to social distancing and new operational standards are met.

In addition to helping with increased staffing costs, Harpenden will also fund the purchasing of tablets to allow volunteers to teach Project members basic computer skills and introduce them to online resources such as activity packs which can be accessed from home.

You may also want to watch:

The donation will also fund a future collaboration between the Project and Trestle Arts providing drama workshops which will help attendees to explore, understand and support the mental health impact that lockdown may have had on them.

Sheila Knopp of Trinity Community Project said: “We rely heavily on grants from corporate donors like Harpenden Building Society to help fund our existing, expanded and future work - we are incredibly grateful to them. Making sure the activity costs are kept as low as possible for those attending is key to keeping them involved, subsidies from grants help enormously.”

Sarah Howe, chief executive of Harpenden Building Society added: “We are delighted to support the excellent work of this local day centre initiative. We applaud all they are doing to support their members in St Albans, particularly in these pandemic times when it’s increasingly possible to feel isolated.”

If you represent a charitable trust, company or are an individual who would like to make a donation to Trinity Community Project please get in touch by emailing: trinitydaycentre@gmail.com