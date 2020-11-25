Latest data shows drop in new COVID cases in St Albans

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in St Albans district has dropped, according to data by the Office for National Statistics.

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 173 coronavirus confirmed cases between November 14 and November 20, a decrease of 66 compared to the previous week’s statistics.

There are 117 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 1,841 cases as of November 24.

Figures show a fall for the district, with St Albans’ statistics still falling below England’s average, which currently stands 177 cases per 100,000 people.

This follows the government’s announcement yesterday (November 24) confirming that ‘bubbles’ of three households can be formed over a five day festive period next month.

St Albans’ coronavirus death toll remains at 143 since statistics were first recorded in March.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 1.0 and 1.1.