Advanced search

COVID cases slowly rise across our area as vaccinations start

PUBLISHED: 14:35 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 09 December 2020

Latest figures from the ONS show a rise in coronavirus cases in St Albans district compared to last weeks statistics . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest figures from the ONS show a rise in coronavirus cases in St Albans district compared to last weeks statistics . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 175 coronavirus confirmed cases between November 28 and December 4, an increase compared to the previous week’s statistics.

There are 118 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 2,181 cases as of December 8.

Figures show a rise for the district over the last week, following two consecutive weeks of falling figures.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans’ statistics still fall below England’s average, which currently stands 126 cases per 100,000 people.

This follows the start of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine being rolled out across the UK yesterday (December 9).

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

St Albans’ coronavirus death toll now stands at 156 registered to November 27.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.8 and 1. The government has previously said that the R number is one of the most important factors in making policy decisions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

COVID cases slowly rise across our area as vaccinations start

Latest figures from the ONS show a rise in coronavirus cases in St Albans district compared to last weeks statistics . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

#ShopLocal gift guide: Lil’ Cubs

Baby Connie from St Albans loving her Lil' Cubs leggings. Picture: Supplied

Architectural & Archaeological Society’s anniversary exhibition reopens at city’s museum

SAHAAS' 175th anniversary exhibition has reopened its doors to the public. Picture: SAHAAS

Domestic abuse victims left with ‘no personal belongings’ need your help this Christmas

The Domestic Abuse Alliance is asking the public to help buy presents on Amazon this Christmas. Picture: Pixabay

Stolen St Albans dog found more than 15 miles away

Missing dog Max found by police and returned to St Albans family. Picture: Supplied