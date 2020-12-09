COVID cases slowly rise across our area as vaccinations start

Published: 2:35 PM December 9, 2020 Updated: 11:18 AM December 16, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire drop halved in one month following second lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES - Credit: Archant

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 175 coronavirus confirmed cases between November 28 and December 4, an increase compared to the previous week’s statistics.

There are 118 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 2,181 cases as of December 8.

Figures show a rise for the district over the last week, following two consecutive weeks of falling figures.

St Albans’ statistics still fall below England’s average, which currently stands 126 cases per 100,000 people.

This follows the start of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine being rolled out across the UK yesterday (December 9).

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

You may also want to watch:

St Albans’ coronavirus death toll now stands at 156 registered to November 27.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.8 and 1. The government has previously said that the R number is one of the most important factors in making policy decisions.