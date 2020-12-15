COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
At the time of publishing, St Albans had 194 coronavirus confirmed cases between December 4 and December 10, in a second week of rising cases.
There are 131 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 2,388 cases as of December 14.
St Albans’ statistics remain below England’s average, which currently stands 151 cases per 100,000 people.
This follows yesterday’s news that southern parts of Hertfordshire, including Watford, Three Rivers, Hertsmere and Broxbourne would enter Tier 3 at 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday, December 16), with the rest of the county staying in Tier 2.
This means that Radlett, Shenley and parts of London Colney will be in the highest Coronavirus tier as of tomorrow morning with hospitality forced to close in these locations.
Vaccinations of over 80s have also commenced this week, with the possibility of a dedicated vaccination centre opening in St Albans.
St Albans’ coronavirus death toll now stands at 163 registered to December 4.
The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.9 and 1. The government has previously said that the R number is one of the most important factors in making policy decisions.
