‘Red flag’ for Covid cases spike removed from St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:56 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 02 October 2020

Archant

St Albans no longer has a ‘red flag’ warning against increased cases of coronavirus.

The district council worked alongside the county council to head off the crisis, including writing to licensed premises and market traders warning them of the need to maintain social distancing, leaflet distribution in areas where there are high concentrations of people, and more supervision of the Charter Market.

Council leader Cllr Chris White said: “The red flag for Covid has now been removed from St Albans. However, we must continue to be vigilant and continue to wash/sanitise our hands and wear masks where appropriate.

Neighbouring Hertsmere has been removed from the government’s watchlist as an ‘area of concern’ after three weeks among other regions with higher-than-average coronavirus cases.

Last month, Hertsmere experienced a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and was consequently added to the government’s weekly watchlist, alongside a number of areas across the UK, on September 11.

