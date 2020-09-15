Advanced search

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 12:40 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 15 September 2020

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Archant

Archant

Case numbers of the coronavirus have risen in St Albans and Harpenden.

With this comes the government’s new ‘rule of six’, which forbids people from meeting in groups larger than six people, inside or outside, for the forseeable future.

Neighbouring local authority Hertsmere was also designated an area of concern by the Department of Health on Friday, as it reported 50 new cases in the week beginning September 7.

So, how bad is it getting in our area?

You may also want to watch:

Cases have been reported at various schools in the district, with some year groups being sent home as a result, including Loreto College, Windermere, Sir John Lawes, How Wood and Skyswood.

The latest data shows that St Albans and Harpenden had 32 cases per 100,000 people between September 4 and September 10, which is almost double the average area in England which had 18.

During that same time period, there were 48 new cases recorded in St Albans and Harpenden, with a total of 665 cases overall up to September 14.

St Albans and Harpenden has recorded 136 coronavirus-related deaths up until September 4.

The daily number of tests processed, reported on Thursday, September 10, was 227,465, and the R-rate of the virus is between one and 1.2, as of Friday, September 11.

