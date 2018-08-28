Advanced search

St Albans driver fined £100 after cyclist seriously hurt

PUBLISHED: 08:22 03 February 2019

The junction with Alma Road, Victoria Street and Beaconsfield Road, where the cyclist was left seriously injured in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

The junction with Alma Road, Victoria Street and Beaconsfield Road, where the cyclist was left seriously injured in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A St Albans motorist was fined £100 after a crash left a cyclist seriously injured.

Tania Begum, 20, admitted driving without due care and attention when she appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

The court heard how on June 23 shortly before 10.10pm, Begum had been driving a Vauxhall Corsa in St Albans when the crash happened at traffic lights.

Begum was at the junction for Victoria Street, Beaconsfield Road and Alma Road and wanted to turn right from Alma Road.

The cyclist was travelling along Beaconsfield Road and wanted to continue straight across, meaning the cyclist had the right of way.

The defendant failed to see the cyclist as she came through the green light and failed to wait and turned right into her path.

The cyclist and defendant’s vehicle collided and the cyclist came off her bike, suffering serious injury.

In addition to the fine, Begum, of Dellfield, was ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85.

Five penalty points were issued.

