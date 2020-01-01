The latest court results from the St Albans area

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Curtis Stott: 22 of Bricket Road, St Albans. Between August 14-15 at Watford without reasonable excuse, failed to inform police about a romantic or intimate relationship within three days of that relationship starting that were prohibited from doing by a Sexual Offences Prevention Order made by Wycombe and Beaconfield Magistrates Court on October 24 2014. Community order made: 35 sessions Horizon Sexual Offending Programme, ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 towards victim services.

Kenneth Jakeman: 45, of Riverside Road, St Albans. Stole a bottle of vodka from Tesco on July 29 in St Albans, stole twp bottles of vodka from Tesco on August 5 in St Albans and stole one bottle of vodka from Tesco on August 9 in St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation of £65.

Liana Keenan: 33, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Stole toothpaste and perfume from Boots, St Albans between September 3 and September 4. Ordered to pay compensation of £63.63.

Alexander Bracken: 41 of Oakley Road, Harpenden. On August 6 assaulted a man in Welwyn Garden City by beating him, destroyed two panes of glass at a property in Welwyn Garden City and sent indecent and offensive text message, voice recordings and telephone calls to a women in Harpenden. A community order was made to carry out 60 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £90 victim services and court costs £85.

Carl Reeves: 35, of Reed Close, St Albans. On August 2 2018 assaulted a man in Harpenden by beating him, damaged windows of a Nissan 4x4 in Harpenden, assaulted two police officers in St Albans and used a Vauxhall Astra in St Albans when there was no insurance covering the use of the vehicle. On September 16 2019 at St. Albans failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 5 and September 30 2019. Fined £100. Ordered to pay victim services £85, compensation £690 and £620 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Aaron Sinfield: 27, of Wheat Close, Sandridge, St Albans. On November 24 damaged a kitchen window and front door at a property in St Albans also poured paint and smashed the windows of a Peugeot 207. A restraining order has been made. Ordered to pay £1,800 compensation and £85 court costs.

Alexander Ellwood: 30, of Hunters Ride, Bricket Wood, St Albans. Drove a Ford Focus in Radlett Road, Park Street on October 12 while over the drink drive limit. Ellwood had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Fined £280. Ordered to pay £32 victim fund and £85 court costs. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Zoe Harper: 41, of Hazelwood Drive, St Albans. Drove a VW Tiguan in St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Harper had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £400. Ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Stephen Minall: 64, of Loom Lane, Radlett. Drove a Lexus in Potters Bar at 38 mph on April 6 when the limit was 30 mph. Fined £70. Ordered to pay victim services £30. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Paul Marsden: 52, of Drop Lane, Bricket Wood, St Albans. Between March 29 and April 26 in Stevenage the defendant having been required by police failed to give information relating to the identification of the motorist using a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £600 plus £60 victim services and £85 court costs.

Benjamin Ryan: 28, of Ladies Grove, St Albans. On April 22 drove a Ford Sportka in Borehamwood and collided with another vehicle causing damage and failed to stop. Fined £1,200 plus £60 victim services and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Dadirai Muchenje: 50, of Wordsworth Close, Kings Park, St Albans. Drove a Mercedes in Welwyn Garden City on May 11 and May 12 exceeding the 30mph speed limit. Fined £451 plus victim services £30 and costs £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.