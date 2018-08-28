Van driver fined after causing Wheathampstead crash

The B651 and Dyke Lane junction in Wheathampstead. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A van driver has been fined nearly £2,000 after causing an accident in Wheathampstead and failing to stop at the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Palmer was driving a Ford Transit on the B651 at the junction with Dyke Lane on March 4 last year when he turned across the path of oncoming traffic,

The 47-year-old caused a Ford Fiesta to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

The Fiesta swerved on to a grass bank, causing damage to the front passenger-side bodywork and bumper.

The gearbox was also damaged as the Fiesta would no longer go into reverse gear.

Palmer, of Clapton Approach in Woodburn Green, High Wycombe, subsequently failed to stop at the scene or make any attempts to exchange details with the driver of the Fiesta.

He also failed to report the accident to police within 24 hours.

Palmer denied all three offences, but was found guilty when he appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

He was fined £1,752 and ordered to pay £620 court costs.