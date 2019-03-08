The latest court results for the St Albans area

Shabab Ali: 24, of Alexander Road, London Colney. Drove a BMW 116 at 39mph along the 30mph A1000 Barnet Road, Potters Bar, on October 13. Fined £146 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Emma McBride: 39, of Grange Street, St Albans. Assaulted a woman by beating in St Albans on March 3. Fined £210, ordered to pay £164 compensation, £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Bernard Doherty: 33, of Alexander Road, London Colney. Drove a Ford Transit on Alexander Road, London Colney, on August 9, after having consumed so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £32 towards victim services. Fined a further £120 for driving without insurance or a licence, and an additional £120 for being in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Philip Alexander: 71, of Craigmount, Radlett. Drove a Mercedes E220 at 40mph along the 30mph A5135 Elstree Way, Borehamwood, on March 24. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Jasmine Wilcox: 24, of Birchwood Way, Park Street. Drove a Volkswagen Golf at 36mph along the 30mph B4630 Watford Road, St Albans, on March 29. Fined £42 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Suzanne Clark: 66, of Park Street, St Albans. Drove a Fiat 500L at 39mph along the 30mph B4630 Watford Road, St Albans, on March 29. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Maria Sanchez: 53, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett. Drove a Hyundai I10 Classic at 36mph along the 30mph A412 Rickmansworth Road, Watford, on March 22. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Alison Hipwell: 49, of Station Road, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Astra without a licence and at 41mph along the 30mph A411 Hempstead Road, Watford, on March 30. Fined £423 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Brenda James: 53, of Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Drove a Kia Picanto at 40mph along the 30mph B653 Lower Luton Road, Harpenden, on March 26. Fined £196 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Belinda Jayson: 47, of Park Street Lane, Park Street. Drove a Mini Cooper at 37mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, St Albans, on March 29. Fined £66 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Emma Noble: 45, of Hatfield Road, St Albans. Drove a Ford C-Max at 39mph along the 30mph A4178 Deacons Hill, Watford, on March 26. Fined £400 plus £90 costs and £40 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Kelvin Serudzai: 24, of Hedley Road, St Albans. Drove a Ford Fiesta without insurance and a licence, with no L plates designed and without a qualified supervisor in the passenger seat, on the A1M at J6 in Welwyn on March 26. Fined £880 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Chloe Wilson: 26, of Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood. Drove a Mini One at 37mph along the 30mph A5183 Frogmore, south of Brinsmead, St Albans, on March 29. Fined £188 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.