The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Archant

Who has been in court from St Albans and Harpenden?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Ramsbotham: 27, of Folly Lane, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Polo at 70mph along the 40mph Gunnels Wood Road in Stevenage on December 16. Fined £500 plus £50 costs and £85 towards victim services. Banned from driving for 21 days.

Nathan Clarke: 22, of Down Edge, Redbourn. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa without insurance on the M25 at Watford on November 16. Fined £660 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Joseph Rock: 19, of Watford Road, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Polo in Watford Road, St Albans, while under the influence of cannabis, on February 11. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Mark Turner: 40, of Bricket Road, St Albans, Stole DVDs worth £60 from Sainsbury's in Harpenden on April 25. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 towards victim services.

Charlene Barnatan: 36, of Hawksmoor Harris Lane, Shenley. Stole Louis Vuitton and Mulberry handbags worth £750 in Potters Bar on June 28, was in possession of a crow bar and two screwdrivers for use in the course of a burglary, in Radlett on June 28, burgled a house in Rectory Lane, Shenley between August 9-11, and breached a conditional discharge made on February 1 for stealing clothing worth £414.92 from Sports Direct in Borehamwood on December 29. She also stole a wallet, bank cards, iPhone 5S and headphones worth £115 from an address in St Albans on November 3, and tried to use a stolen debit card to purchase goods in St Albans on the same date, and failed to surrender to custody at St Albans magistrates' court on August 7. Committed to prison for 17 weeks suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay £865 compensation.

Marcus Irving: 43, of Creighton Avenue, St Albans. Stole meat products worth £150 belonging to Waitrose in Harpenden on March 21. Banned from entering the store for 12 months, fined £60 plus £100 compensation, £40 costs and £30 towards victim services.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Naughten: 31, of Harness Way, St Albans. Stole a bottle of alcohol, an electric item and a food item worth £33.19 from Asda in Hatfield on May 3. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £33.19 compensation and £40 costs.

Terry Jakeman: 40, of Riverside Road, St Albans. Was in possession of a knife and a quantity of cannabis and cocaine in Broadwell Court, St Albans, on September 2. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid community work, and pay £115 towards victim services and £85 costs.

John Murphy: 32, of Maynard Drive, St Albans. Was in possession of five deal-size bags of MDMA (Ecstasy) and two deal-size wraps of cocaine in St Albans on June 30. Fined £360 plus £85 costs and £32 towards victim services.

Max Matthew: 24, of Hazelwood Drive, St Albans. Was in possession of a quantity of cannabis in St Albans on June 21. Fined £150 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Martin Maloney: 27, of Laxton Gardens, Shenley. Failed to turn up for unpaid community work appointments on June 2 and July 7, as ordered by West and Central Herts magistrates' court on September 6. Ordered to carry out 30 hours unpaid community work within the next 12 months and pay £85 costs.

Brian Moran: 56, of Pickford Hill, Batford. Was drunk and using abusive language in a public place, in Harpenden on April 29, in breach of a community protection notice. Fined £50 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Kenneth Jakeman: 45, of no fixed abode, St Albans. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and damaged a police vehicle, in St Albans on July 15. Fined £40 plus £32 towards victim services.