The latest court results for the St Albans area

Ajmal Khan: 25, of Camp Road, St Albans. Committed fraud by using another person's credit card to book flights to Barcelona and items from Amazon between December 14-15. Placed under a curfew from 7pm to 6am until November 8, and ordered to pay £274.93 compensation, £85 costs and £85 towards victim services.

Michael Doody: 35, of Ladies Grove, St Albans. Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending numerous messages containing threats, making numerous phone calls and attending the address of the victim on more than one occasion, in Herts between June 20 and July 17. Ordered to participate in a Building Better Relationships rehabilitation programme for a maximum of 30 days, was made subject to a restraining order until August 21 2021, and fined £30 plus £85 costs and £85 towards victim services.

Miroslaw Janiszewski: 37, of Trumpington Drive, St Albans. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, in St Albans on April 19. Fined £226 plus £620 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Peter Hardey: 33, of Mortimer Crescent, St Albans. Assaulted a woman by beating in St Albans on June 15 and on August 1. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to participate in 27 days of a Thinking Skills program and carry out 120 hours unpaid community work. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and £115 towards victim services.

John Wickens: 31, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Was in possession of a wrap of cocaine in Hemel Hempstead on August 13. Fined £120 plus £32 towards victim services.

Matthew Haley: 36, of Folly Lane, St Albans. Drove a BMW 318 on the M1 motorway at Luton without due care and attention. Fined £440 plus £85 costs and £44 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Peter Bell: 54, of Maple Avenue, St Albans. Drove an Audi A7 at 75mph on the 50mph A1 trunk road between Sandy to Beeston on October 16. Fined £769 plus £185 costs and £76 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also drove the same vehicle at 73mph along the 60mph A1139 Fletton Parkway at Peterborough on November 21 and December 28. Fined £768 and banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Mustafa Matin: 25, of Grimthorpe Close, St Albans. Drove a Toyota Aygo on the A1 between J6-7 at Welwyn while using a handheld mobile phone on September 27. Fined £150 plus £85 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Mindaugas Dambrauskas: 26, of Soothouse Spring, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Crafter without insurance in Comet Way, Hatfield, on February 28. Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Elaine Nathan: 56, of The Lawns, Shenley. Drove a Lexus NX 300H at 38mph along the 30mph A5183 Elstree Hill South at Borehamwood on March 7. Fined £40 plus £50 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Michael Boylan: 30, of Wilshere Avenue, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot 407 Sport without insurance in Wallingford Walk, St Albans, on February 1. Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Philip Clarke: 44, of House Lane, Sandridge, St Albans. Drove a Jaguar XE Portfolio at 71mph along the M25 between J19-20 when a temporary 60mph speed limit was in place on February 8. Fined £70 plus £40 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.