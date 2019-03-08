The latest court results for the St Albans area

Naomi Murray: 30, of Buttermere Close, St Albans. Failed to disclose the identity of the motorist using her Nissan Qashqai when it was involved in an offence of speeding at 58mph along the 50mph A414 Stanstead Abbotts by-pass on February 17, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on March 26. Fined £660 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Hayley Whitfield: 30, of Coombes Road, London Colney. Drove a Ford Fiesta at 37mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on March 10. Fined £74 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points. She also failed to identify the driver using her vehicle when speeding at 49mph along the 40mph A4147 Hemel Hempstead Road, Hemel Hempstead, on April 22, as required by Herts police at Stevenage on May 29. Fined £660 and disqualified from driving due to repeat offending for six months.

Raymond Twydell: 60, of High Street, Harpenden. Drove a Ford Fiesta without insurance on MOT in Black Fan Road, WGC, on March 16. Fined £880 plus £90 costs and £66 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

James Smith: 37, of Sandridge Road, St Albans. Drove an Audi A5 at 36mph along the 30mph A4147 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, on March 10. Fined £70 plus £30 towards victim services and driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Kevin McIlrath: 55, of London Road, Shenley. Drove a Land Rover at 37mph along the 30mph B462 Aldenham Road, Bushey, on March 14. Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Amy Smith: 31, of Broadlake Close, London Colney. Drove a Toyota Aygo at 70mph along the M25 between J25-24 when a 60mph temporary speed limit was in place on March 10. Fined £83 plus £30 towards victim services and £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Paul Irwin: 67, of London Road, St Albans. Drove a Land Rover Discovery at 47mph along the 40mph A10 Great Cambridge Road, Cheshunt, on March 17. Fined £147 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Lewis Jayes: 32, of Manor Close, Harpenden. Drove a Volkswagen Golf in Beech Road, St Albans, without an MOT, on March 19. Fined £140 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Kayleigh Farr: 32, of Oysterfields, St Albans. Drove a Vauxhall Insignia at 40mph along the 30mph A4125 Eastbury Road, Watford, on March 10, Fined £220 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Suzanne Ellis: 52, of Lowbell Lane, London Colney. Drove a Honda Jazz at 36mph along the 30mph B6426 Cavendish Way, Hatfield, on March 13. Fined £116 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Deon Adendorff: 47, of Cranbourne Drive, Harpenden. Drove an Audi A3 without an MOT on the A5 at Markyate on March 19. Fined £200 plus £90 costs and £30 towards victim services.

Denise Durant: 55, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Drove a Nissan Juke at 37mph along the 30mph B556 Mutton Lane, Potters Bar, on January 22, at 37mph along the 30mph A111 Southgate Road at Potters Bar on January 23, at 40mph along the 30mph B556 Mutton Lane in Potters Bar on March 3, at 37mph along the 30mph A1000 Barnet Road at Potters Bar on March 26, at 38mph along the 30mph B556 Mutton Lane in Potters Bar on April 8, and at 36mph along the 30mph A1000 Barnet Road at Potters Bar on April 13. Fined £180 plus £100 costs and £30 towards victim services. Licence endorsed with 15 penalty points but not disqualified due to exceptional circumstances.